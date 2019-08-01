More than 4 million Venezuelans have fled the chaos and growing impoverishment of their country. One of their main destinations is Peru.

When Iris Mendoza and her husband Pedro Carreño fled Venezuela, Peru’s capital was their light at the end of the tunnel.

Mr Carreño had been diagnosed with severe cancer and Venezuela’s collapsing medical system meant he could not get even the most basic care.

But when they arrived in Lima after journeying across South America they were met with a rising wave of xenophobia against Venezuelans like them arriving at the country’s border.

“They look at you and they tell you that you should go back to your own country,” Ms Mendoza says. “They say: ‘What are you doing here? We don’t need any more Venezuelans here. We’re full.'”

Millions of Venezuelans have fled the economic and political crisis in their home country, many of them to Peru, which is the second largest recipient of Venezuelan migrants after Colombia.

Of those, more than 80% arrived in Lima searching for work, aid, or, in Ms Mendoza and Mr Carreño’s case, medical treatment they could not get anywhere else.

Backlash

But the unprecedented surge in migration this year has brought with it an equally unprecedented backlash.

“At the beginning, we had this very welcoming culture in all sectors of society,” says Luisa Feline Freier, professor of political science at Lima’s Universidad del Pacífico. “But then the fear started to kick in.”

According to a June poll by the Institute of Peruvian Studies, 73% of Peruvians are opposed to Venezuelans coming to Peru.

Increases in crime and migrants taking Peruvian jobs were among the top concerns, which Prof Feline Freier say are “based on fears more than on facts”

Peruvian government data shows that in 2018 less than 1% of crimes in Peru were committed by Venezuelans. But the perception Peruvians have is very different.

More than half of those questioned in a study in February said they believed that “many Venezuelans engaged in criminal activities in Peru”.

Prof Feline Freier says sensationalistic reporting and the rhetoric of public officials is to blame for these misconceptions.

Venezuelan migration