H.E. LU Kun, Chinese Ambassador to Dominica

The Chinese Embassy in Dominica has held the Award Ceremony of Chinese Government Scholarship 2019 offering 12 students places at Chinese Universities.

H.E. Charles Savarin, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Mrs. Savarin, Hon. Catherine Daniel, Acting Minister for Education and Human Resource Development and other Dominican Government officials attended.

During the Ceremony, H.E. LU Kun, Chinese Ambassador to Dominica and Hon. Catherine Daniel delivered speeches respectively.

Ambassador LU said that the educational exchanges played an important role in China-Dominica relations. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries in 2004, the Chinese Government Scholarship Program has supported more than 150 Dominican students to study in Chinese universities for Bachelor, Master and Doctor’s degrees in different areas. He encouraged all students to become the “Folk envoys” in China-Dominica friendship and gave some useful advice for the students.

Hon. Daniel expressed her sincere gratitude to the Chinese government and people and spoke highly of the achievements of China-Dominica relations. She said that China had invested many fields including education in Dominica, which had really promoted Dominican economic and social development. She urged all students to seize this opportunity of studying in China, serve the motherland after graduation and make positive contributions to the development of China-Dominica relations.

H.E. President Savarin and Ambassador Lu presented the admission letters to the 12 Scholarship recipients.

After the Ceremony, the Embassy organized the Orientation Session for students, in which some former scholarship receipients are invited to share their experience in China and helped new students better prepare for studying in China.