MIAMI, Florida, CMC – The United States Coast Guard says it has detained 14 Caribbean migrants including a suspected Bahamian smuggler, 25 miles east of Miami.

It said the cutter William Trump Friday detected a westbound 21-foot cabin cruiser heading towards Southeast Florida an on detection, the cabin cruiser crew reversed their course to go east toward the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard said that on intercepting the vessel, the crew discovered six Jamaicans, six Haitians, a Guyanese migrant and the suspected smuggler, a Bahamian national, aboard.

A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew transferred the 11 migrants

“The Coast Guard continues to maintain a focused and coordinated effort with multiple agency assets to interdict any attempt to dangerously and unlawfully immigrate by sea to the United States,” said Lieutenant Commander Mark Cobb, Coast Guard Sector Miami chief of enforcement.

“These illegal migrant smuggling ventures are extremely dangerous, especially during the hurricane season, and places families in danger of being lost at sea,” he added.