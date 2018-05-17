COTED plays crucial role in advancing integration – CARICOM SG

From the CARICOM Secretariat

GREATER GEORGETOWN, Guyana – CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque said matters under consideration at the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) presented an opportunity to provide solutions that would advance the regional integration movement. His remarks came Wednesday morning at the CARICOM during the opening session of the 46th meeting of the COTED.

The secretary-general said that a lot had been thrust on the COTED and pointed out that of all the community organs, it had one of the more expansive mandates. The COTED, he said, played a “crucial role” in advancing regional integration. The COTED’s core function is overseeing the functioning of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), the region’s flagship programme. Under that remit falls the following:

developing the agricultural, industrial and services sectors

developing and facilitating policies and programmes for transportation

the environment

energy

science and technology

promoting and developing the external trade relations of the community

The two-day meeting will address matters such as the implementation of the CARICOM single market and economy (CSME); trade in goods; future trade with the United Kingdom after BREXIT; and what impact the impasse between USA and China will have on the region. The rules of procedure of the COTED are also to be discussed.