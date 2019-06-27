CASTRIES, St Lucia — The 40th meeting of the conference of heads of government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) 15 member States, will be held in Saint Lucia from July 3-5, 2019 under the chairmanship of prime minister Allen Chastanet. He will assume the chairmanship of CARICOM for the period July 1 to 31 December 2019.

The meeting comes at a time when Saint Lucia is celebrating 40 years of Independence with yearlong celebrations. The department of external affairs has thus been spearheading preparations which will see Saint Lucia’s culture, heritage and hospitality being highlighted at the CARICOM meeting which will bring together heads of government, other leaders and delegations from member states as well as four high profile and distinguished special guests.

Heralding the meeting will be the annual CARICOM 10K road race from Rodney Bay to Castries, Sunday, June 30, 2019. The event will showcase the Caribbean’s top long-distance runners and includes a 5K run/walk from Marisule for secondary school students and a 1K for CARICOM diplomats and other dignitaries from Vide Boutielle.

Members of the public are invited to show their support for the road races which start from 6 am on the day. Interested persons and groups can register at the department of youth and sports to participate in the CARICOM 10K road race.

CARICOM secretary-general, ambassador Irwin LaRocque will co-host a forum with the Saint Lucian youth ambassadors McAllister Hunt and Ezbai Francis, to discuss current issues of significance to upcoming leaders and young activists around the region. The forum will begin from 5 pm on July 1, 2019, and carried live via social networks and electronic media. LaRocque will also engage the media during a special briefing July 2.

The 19th meeting of the council on finance and planning will be held July 3, ahead of the official opening ceremony for the CARICOM meeting, which starts at 4 pm and will be broadcast and streamed live.

Heads of government will meet in plenary and caucus from July 4 – 5, to deliberate on matters related to the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) and crime and security in the region.