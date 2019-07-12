Tropical Storm Barry hit the Louisiana coastline on Friday morning, as the state braced itself for potentially record-breaking rainfall and widespread flooding in the days ahead.

High-water vehicles and helicopters were put on standby by National Guard troops and rescue crews stationed across the state, and drinking water and blankets were made ready for distribution.

Donald Trump, the US president, has declared a federal emergency for Louisiana, authorising the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate relief efforts.

With the storm expected to blow inland by early Saturday, forecasters warned Storm Barry could develop into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season.

Some parts of the state could get as much as 25in (63cm) of rain, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

The downpours are expected to pose a severe test of the improvements made to New Orleans’ flood defences since the city was devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The storm could give New Orleans its worst drenching in decades, possibly even eclipsing the city’s wettest day on record, 12.24in (32 cm), in 1995, forecasters said.

Some low-lying roads near the coast were already covered with water on Friday morning as the tide rose and the storm pushed water in from the Gulf of Mexico.

“There are three ways that Louisiana can flood: storm surge, high rivers and rain,” Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards said. “We’re going to have all three.”

Mr Edwards said that authorities do not expect the river to spill over its levees, but cautioned that a change in the storm’s direction or intensity course.