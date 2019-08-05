Regional 5,000 Illegal Haitian Immigrants in DR Sent Back to Haiti By snr-editor - August 5, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic The Specialized Border Security Corps of the neighboring Dominican Republic handed over some 5,000 Haitians to Immigration authorities during July, according to reports in Port-au-Prince. According to sources, these Haitians crossed the border illegally, and officials also seized several products that they smuggled into Dominican territory. During the last year, immigration authorities in the Dominican Republic have intensified operations to deport undocumented Haitians, who have lived for several years in the country. From July 22 to 26 alone, more than 900 Haitians who lived in Santo Domingo and other provinces were deported, with the assistance of the army, police, air force, and the Public Affairs and Environment Ministries. The Refugee and Repatriated Support Group, an entity that works to foster respect and defense of human rights, has recently indicated that so far more than 53,500 people have been deported. It warned that women and children are also exposed to violence, aggression, harassment and rape. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Regional UN to Help Curb Sargassum Seaweed, Jamaica’s Tourism Chief Says Regional Jamaican Poverty Level Rises to 19% Regional Cuba: Restrictions on Catholic Celebrations Regional Jamaica Dependent on Foreign Security Services in Trans-National Crime Fight Regional Bad Gas Scandal: Jamaicans Affected Could Get Govt. Compensation Breaking News Pedro Pierluisi New PR Governor…But Only if Island’s Senate Says OK - Advertisement - Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 31st May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 17th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 10th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 03rd May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 26th April, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 19th April, 2019