(Sitting, from left), Ambassadors Vlora Citaku and Sir Ronald Sanders, and (standing, from left) Minister Counsellors Frymezim Isufaj and Joy-Dee Davis during the signing ceremony yesterday to establish diplomatic relations between Antigua and Barbuda and Kosovo.

Washington DC- The governments of Antigua and Barbuda and the Republic of Kosovo yesterday signed agreements to simultaneously establish diplomatic relations and abolish visa requirements between the two countries.

The agreements were signed in Washington, DC by the Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Ronald Sanders, and the Republic of Kosovo’s Ambassador, Vlora Citaku, a release said.

Commenting on the two agreements, Sir Ronald said “They are in keeping with the policies of the Gaston Browne administration to maintain friendly and cooperative relations with as many nations as possible and to abolish the requirements for visas for tourism, business and investment”.

Ambassador Sanders noted that with this latest abolition of visa requirements, the Antigua and Barbuda passport “continues its high rating as one of the strongest and most acceptable in the world”.

At the signing ceremony, the two ambassadors expressed the joint view that global inter-connectedness in telecommunication and transportation provide real opportunities for trade, investment and tourism, which will be vigorously pursued.

Ambassador Citaku said that her government recognises that, despite its size, Antigua and Barbuda plays a dynamic role in Caribbean and Hemispheric affairs.

In this connection, she said the Republic of Kosovo looked forward to cooperating with Antigua and Barbuda based on the joint commitment of the two nations to the principles of international peace, respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and non-interference in the international affairs of states.