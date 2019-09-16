Antigua and Barbuda Tourism officials, led by Tourism Minister the Honourable H. Charles Fernandez and the Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism and Investment, Senator Mary-Clare Hurst, participated with a group of Caribbean destinations that combined their efforts to market the region in a joint “Caribbean Village.”

And not only did the Caribbean Village booth win first place for Seatrade Europe’s 2019 marketing initiative of the year, but it was also reported that “Antigua and Barbuda will receive a total of 15 calls for the upcoming season – an increase of four calls due to the strong rating of the destination by their discerning passengers,” a recent press release from the Ministry of Tourism stated.

This news was reported by Director of Port Operations Nicolai Skogland in a meeting with Viking Cruises, consistently rated as #1 for luxury cruises to the Caribbean.

In addition, the release said that TUI Cruises will also make 12 calls for the upcoming season 2019 or 2020 which is an increase over last year.

Furthermore, “Carnival-UK’s Britannia will again be calling this season starting November and returning every two weeks with 3,600 passengers on each of its 12 calls for the upcoming season, while MSC, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, reported that MSC Seaside, their largest ship, is now scheduled to be included in calls to Antigua in 2020.”

This is remarkably good news for local cruise stakeholders such as vendors, taxi-drivers, store owners and Tour Excursion operators who depend on the cruise industry for their livelihoods.

Antigua and Barbuda will see a projected growth for the upcoming season from the European lines that traditionally have a higher-than-average passenger disembarkation rate for tour excursions.

Moreover, Seatrade Europe 2019 ended on another high note for the twin-island State because Antigua and Barbuda was selected as part of a group of 13 exhibitors from among the hundreds registered to make a ninety-second “lightening pitch” on what’s new to a general audience comprising media, cruise line executives and scores of trade show exhibitors.

CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James, used the opportunity to impress the judges with Antigua and Barbuda voted as #1 for its informative presentation, the press release revealed.