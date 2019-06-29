David Ortiz

(CNN)- The alleged mastermind and the financier of the shooting of former baseball star David Ortiz were arrested in the Dominican Republic on Friday, police said.

The arrest of Victor Hugo Gomez, who allegedly planned the botched hit, was announced first, with scant detail, via the official Twitter account of the Dominican National Police. The post said additional information would be released later Friday.

Later, police again took to social media to announce the capture of Alberto Rodriguez Mota, who allegedly financed the plot, in Samaná, on the northeastern coast. He was arrested by Dominican marines at sea trying to flee to Puerto Rico.

Gomez is accused of ordering a hit on a man sitting with Ortiz at an outdoor bar one night earlier this month.

The shooting was initially described as a murder-for-hire plot against one of the Dominican Republic’s best-known personalities, even as one suspect told local media that Ortiz was not his target.

But prosecutors changed their story. They said the intended target was Sixto David Fernandez, who was at a table with the former Boston Red Sox slugger. Fernandez and Gomez are cousins.

The twist in the investigation left many Dominicans in the baseball-crazed Caribbean nation of 11 million people skeptical of the official government version.

While police said the men were dressed similarly, they have different appearances. Ortiz is a strapping 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 250 pounds. He’s one of the most recognizable athletes in the US and the Dominican Republic. Fernandez is smaller and thinner, with a lighter complexion.

Authorities said they believe Gomez ordered the killing because he suspected Fernandez turned him in to Dominican investigators back in 2011.