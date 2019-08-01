MIAMI, Florida – The annual Little Haiti ‘Back 2 School’ event is being celebrated by the City of Miami, Florida.

Approximately 1,000 local children from the Little Haiti area will receive free backpacks with school supplies and lunch on a first-come, first-serve basis. Children will also be treated to live entertainment, face painting, arts and crafts activities, free books and a story-telling area provided by Miami Book Fair and Scholastic, in partnership with the Children’s Trust.

Additionally, Florida Heiken Children’s Vision Program, a division of Miami Lighthouse for the Blind, will be providing free comprehensive eye exams and prescription glasses to children. The Hollywood Institute will provide complimentary haircuts, hair braiding and other beauty services to both children and parents.

The annual event is under the spomsorship of Little Haiti/Edison/Little River Neighborhood Enhancement Team (N.E.T.) office, the Office of City Commissioner Keon Hardemon, the Little Haiti Optimist Club, The Green Family Foundation and community partners.