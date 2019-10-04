The Bahamas government is barring thousands of Haitians displaced by Hurricane Dorian from returning to their communities.

It is threatening undocumented immigrants in shelters with deportation, and is making it nearly impossible to keep a job if a person can’t prove they have a work permit or “satisfactory living conditions.”

Advocacy and aid groups say the new rules blatantly target a vulnerable population that has been systematically mistreated and maligned for years.

“This storm is looking like the opportunity that the government wanted or needed to be able to finally rid themselves of Haitians amongst us and the shanty towns,” said Louby Georges, a director with Human Rights Bahamas and spokesperson for the newly-formed United Haitian Community Front.

“They’ve always wanted to do it, but there’s never been any legal avenues. There is currently a court injunction stopping the government from demolishing the shanty towns and then this storm came and it’s a gift for them and, based on their actions, that’s how they’re treating it.”

A month after the Category-5 hurricane pummeled the chain of islands, the death toll has only inched incrementally to 60 people, although medical workers and officials say that number is expected to rise since hundreds of others are still listed as missing. Many families, however, may never get the final word about loved ones because they were undocumented.

The bulk of the dead were found on Great Abaco in the Haitian shanty town communities of The Mudd, Pigeon Peas, Sand Banks, and Marsh Harbour. In 2018, a task force reported that about 3,5000 Haitian migrants lived across Great Abaco. Crews are still finding bodies in the debris.

The Bahamas’ relationship with and treatment of Haitian migrants, who have poured into the Caribbean country in search of work and better living conditions, was fraught long before the storm. Thousands were living in the shoddy shanty town neighborhoods that were erected without proper water and electricity. They worked as day laborers, cooking, cleaning, building, and gardening across the islands’ collection of hotels, resorts, and wealthier neighborhoods.