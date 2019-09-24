Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley warns of the global effects of the climate crisis in her speech before the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City

Unless immediate action is taken to curb global warming, countries around the world should expect a mass migration of refugees at their doorstep within the next several years, Barbados’ prime minister warned Monday.

“Make no mistake, there will be mass migration by climate refugees that will destabilize the countries of the world that are not on the frontline of this climate crisis,” Prime Minister Mia Mottley told world leaders at the United Nations Climate Event Summit in New York City.

According to the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, global temperatures are forecast to rise 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) from their pre-industrial baseline sometime between 2030 and 2052, which Mottley stressed will prove deadly to Barbados and other members of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS).