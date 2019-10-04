PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Regional carrier, Caribbean Airlines announced that launch of Caribbean Layaway – an interest-free layaway plan, which allows customers travelling within a two to six-month period to pay for their flights on a phased basis.

In a statement, the airline said the introduction of the plan will allow passengers the added advantage of holding a reservation, purchase tickets on all flights originating from Guyana and specifically on flights from Trinidad to New York.

“We’re continuing to transform the customer experience by adding more flexibility and options to enhance the travel experience. Caribbean Layaway enables travellers to book trips and lock in competitive and affordable prices, using this reasonable payment plan,” said CEO, Garvin Medera.

Meanwhile, the airline has also announced the expansion of its cargo network with the start of cargo operations to and from Curacao effective Friday.

Through a partnership with Maduro Air Freight Services, the airline will offer air cargo services in and out of Curacao to the wider Caribbean and international ports.

According to Medera, the new service will improve connectivity and increase opportunities for trade and the movement of cargo between Curacao, the wider Caribbean and the world.