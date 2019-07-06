Castries, St. Lucia- The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) agreed at the closing session of its 40th Ordinary Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government that a delegation will visit Haiti to report on the situation in that country.

According to the decision, the president of the Caribbean bloc, Allen Chastanet, will be a member of the mission, along with Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, as well as Secretary General Irwin LaRocque, said the final statement of the meeting, which was held from Wednesday to Friday.

CARICOM has reiterated its call to peacefully resolve the political crisis in Haiti, which was exacerbated in recent months with mass demonstrations.

Insistently, the Caribbean bloc has called for dialogue to end the internal conflict resulting from long delays in the establishment of a new Government that, in turn, has deprived the administration of the much-needed resources promised by its financial and international development partners.