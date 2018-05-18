CARICOM shares Cuba’s grief over tragic plane crash

From the CARICOM Secretariat

Greater Georgetown, Guyana – CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque on Friday sent a message of condolence to the president of Cuba His Excellency Miguel Díaz Canel in the wake of today’s tragic plane crash in Havana:

“The Caribbean Community expresses its condolences and its solidarity with the Government and People of the Republic of Cuba following the tragic crash of a plane carrying some 100 passengers shortly after takeoff from the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana on Friday, 18 May 2018.

The Caribbean Community extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims and its sincere wishes for the speedy recovery of those passengers who were injured during this unfortunate aviation accident.

The People of the Caribbean Community share the grief of the People of Cuba at this moment of national mourning.”