St. Kitts and Nevis delegation members at Carifesta 14 in Trinidad and Tobago intend to “step out and show up” despite not having most of their equipment and products due to shipping challenges.

The majority of the items are not expected to reach Trinidad and Tobago from St. Kitts and Nevis until early next week.

Director of Culture Troy Bif Mills indicated that delegates are seeing past the setback and are committing to impactful representation. Mills took the opportunity to express appreciation to CARIFESTA organizers for their hospitality

The team includes senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism, the National Carnival Committee, the Ministry of Culture, and the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation. CARIFESTA, which runs from Aug. 16-25, is the region’s premier cultural exhibition, features music, dance, visual arts, literary arts, film, theatre and fashion.