Colombia’s Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah beat French pair Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in a five-set thriller to win the Wimbledon men’s doubles final on Centre Court.

Second seeds Cabal, 33, and Farah, 32, won 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 in four hours 56 minutes.

In winning their first Grand Slam title, they became the first Colombians to triumph at Wimbledon.

The final of the women’s doubles was postponed until Sunday.

Czech Barbora Strycova, a singles semi-finalist, and Taiwan’s Su-Wei Hsieh will face Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and China’s Yifan Xu.

They will play on Centre Court after the men’s singles final between world number one Novak Djokovic and eight-time champion Roger Federer which starts at 14:00 BST.