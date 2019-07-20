Chairmanship of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) will be transferred to the Honourable Donaldson Romeo, Council Member for Montserrat, during a ceremony July 26 at the Sir George Martin Auditorium, Montserrat Cultural Centre, Montserrat.

Premier Romeo will succeed Dr. the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, Council Member for Grenada.

The Monetary Council is the highest decision-making authority of the ECCB and comprises the eight Ministers for Finance of the ECCB member governments. Chairmanship of the Council is rotated alphabetically each year among the eight ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Following the ceremony, the Council will convene for its 94th Meeting where it will receive the ECCB Governor’s Report on Monetary and Credit Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. The Monetary Council will also receive an update on the establishment of the ECCU Credit Bureau and the Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation.