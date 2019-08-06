The summer vacation period in Cuba began in July just after the end of the school year. During July and August, government institutions prepare recreational options for the population, including a cultural program with concerts and other demonstrations throughout the island’s geography.

The Economic Minister added that those who seek to prevent the development of the island will ‘only have bad news,’ in reference to economic measures that began in July with a salary increase for more than 2,700,000 employees and pensioners in the budgeted sector.

In this regard, President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced July 26 that new government decisions will be announced in the coming weeks.

According to the president, a salary reform, a price reform, as well as the unification of the country’s two currencies, among other measures, are forthcoming.

Such decisions, according to the president, are intended to raise the living standards of the population, even in the difficult circumstances imposed by Washington’s siege against Cuba.