The Cuban Government says it has pardoned 2,604 prisoners in accordance with the provisions of the new Constitution of the Republic that favor social reinsertion of those serving time.

According to a press release, the requests from relatives were taken into consideration in compliance with the policy established by the Cuban Government several years ago.

In order to make the decision, the good behavior of the inmates during their time in prison was considered, as well as the end of sentences, and the characteristics and results of the crimes they committed, the press release adds.

Other aspects that were taken into consideration were age and chronic diseases suffered by some inmates, and women, youths and elderly people were particularly benefited by the pardon.

According to the communiqué, in all cases, those pardoned have served a minimum of one-third of their sentences.

The text makes it clear that the measure did not benefit those sentenced for murder, rape, pederasty with violence, homicide, corruption of minors, theft and illegal sacrifice of cattle, as well as those sentenced for drug-related crimes and fuel theft.

The measure also excluded those sentenced for robbery with violence or intimidation on people, corruption, as well as repeating criminals and those who were pardoned before and went back to prison for committing new crimes, the press release says.