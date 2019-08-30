Aug 29 (Prensa Latina) The Cuban government denounced this Thursday a recent US attack through a USAID program that allocates millions to ‘hinder, discredit and sabotage’ Cuban medical cooperation, recognized worldwide.

A statement issued by the Cuban Foreign Ministry condemned the latests aggression, which adds to the ‘pressures exerted against several governments to hinder Cuban cooperation.’

The text, published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX), adds that it is also part of previous efforts with the same purpose, such as the special ‘parole’ program aimed at stealing human resources trained in Cuba.

Cuban authorities described as ‘immoral slander’ Washington’s allegations that the country incurs in human trafficking or the practice of slavery, as well as the claims to denigrate the work of health professionals and technicians in several countries.

The MINREX statement said that it is an ‘insult against bilateral and intergovernmental cooperation programs, all legitimately established between the Cuban government and governments of dozens of countries.’

It pointed out that these collaboration programs are consistent with the UN guidelines on South-South cooperation and respond to the health requirements that those governments themselves define sovereignly.