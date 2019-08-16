HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) Cuba reached the three million international visitors on August 15, sixth days later than in 2018, informed the Ministry of Tourism

This result is achieved in spite of the campaigns organized and directed by the Government of the United States to prevent the flow of tourists to our country.

It also demonstrates the confidence and recognition achieved by Cuban tourism as a destination that offers safety and quality to its visitors.

Canada remains the main market for tourism to the Island, followed by European markets; Russia stands out as the one with the highest growth rate, with development perspectives for the coming seasons.

Once again Cuba is ratified as a great Caribbean destination for its nature, heritage, culture, safety and hospitality of its people, reads the message