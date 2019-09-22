HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) The commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Russia in strategic aspects of the economy was reaffirmed today at the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission for Economic-Commercial and Scientific-Technical Collaboration.

Ricardo Cabrisas, vice president of the Council of Ministers, presides over the Cuban delegation attending the event, held at the Hotel Presidente in Moscow, Prensa Latina reported.

The forum, where Cuba presented its proposals in the mining, agriculture, medicine, biotechnology, construction, rum production, tobacco, coffee, energy and other areas, was attended by more than 50 Cuban companies.

Cabrisas invited Russian businessmen to participate in the 37th edition of the Havana International Fair, and in the 3rd Investment Forum to be held November 4-8.

In the event, the first of its kind in Russia was favorable to sign an agreement for the creation of a mixed company in the agricultural field, specifically for the production of pulp and fruit nectar.

Dozens of businessmen from Moscow and several Russian regions came to the fair to meet Cuban businessmen and specialists.