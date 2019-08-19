Regional Cuba Seeks to Expand Ties with China By snr-editor - August 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Havana, Aug 19 (Prensa Latina) The director general of Bilateral Affairs of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emilio Lozada, began this Monday a working visit to China, the Cuban Foreign Ministry reported in Havana. According to that source, the two nations’ ties are at an excellent moment, both politically and economically-commercially, after more than half a century of uninterrupted diplomatic ties. Cuba and China have repeatedly expressed their willingness to develop bilateral relations, which include party, parliamentary, exchange, commercial, financial, military, scientific and cultural areas, among others. The two nations maintain a fluid exchange of reciprocal visits of high-level authorities, and coincidences in issues of bilateral and international interest, while expanding their areas of cooperation. China is Cuba’s first economic partner in Asia, and the second at the global level. Chinese high-quality electronic and mechanical products are present in homes in Cuba, while demand for items such as sugar, rum, tobacco and Cuban seafood is growing there. That nation also exports to Cuba a wide range of inputs aimed at sectors such as health, education, electronics, transportation, information technology, telecommunications and food. Lozada’s visit to China is part of his Asia tour, which included his participation in the 50th Pacific Islands Forum on August 16. Tuvalu, 2019, where he reaffirmed the Cuban commitment to deepen ties with the Pacific region. lrg/mv/evm Temas Relacionados: RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Regional St. Kitts and Nevis performance sparks eagerness for country night Regional St. Kitts and Nevis Revels With Other Delegations at CARIFESTA 14 Opening Ceremony Regional CARIFESTA delegation aims to ‘step out and show up’ Regional Bahamas Trying to Get Grips with Obesity Regional New PR Governor Wants to See Trump Regional T&T: Annual CARIFESTA of Regional Culture Underway - Advertisement - Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 31st May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 17th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 10th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 03rd May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 26th April, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 19th April, 2019