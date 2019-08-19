Havana, Aug 19 (Prensa Latina) The director general of Bilateral Affairs of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emilio Lozada, began this Monday a working visit to China, the Cuban Foreign Ministry reported in Havana.

According to that source, the two nations’ ties are at an excellent moment, both politically and economically-commercially, after more than half a century of uninterrupted diplomatic ties.

Cuba and China have repeatedly expressed their willingness to develop bilateral relations, which include party, parliamentary, exchange, commercial, financial, military, scientific and cultural areas, among others.

The two nations maintain a fluid exchange of reciprocal visits of high-level authorities, and coincidences in issues of bilateral and international interest, while expanding their areas of cooperation.

China is Cuba’s first economic partner in Asia, and the second at the global level. Chinese high-quality electronic and mechanical products are present in homes in Cuba, while demand for items such as sugar, rum, tobacco and Cuban seafood is growing there.

That nation also exports to Cuba a wide range of inputs aimed at sectors such as health, education, electronics, transportation, information technology, telecommunications and food.

Lozada’s visit to China is part of his Asia tour, which included his participation in the 50th Pacific Islands Forum on August 16. Tuvalu, 2019, where he reaffirmed the Cuban commitment to deepen ties with the Pacific region.

lrg/mv/evm

Temas Relacionados:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR