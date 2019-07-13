MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Friday slammed US national security adviser John Bolton as the biggest threat to global security.

“The influence of US National Security Advisor is the most serious threat to international peace and security”, he tweeted in English.

​The diplomat added that invoking the Monroe Doctrine in the western hemisphere “is an attack on the sovereignty and free determination of peoples.”

Bolton announced in April that the 1823 policy that proclaimed US protectorate over the hemisphere was “alive and well” as Washington further restricted US travel to the Caribbean island in a bid to put pressure on its Communist government.

In May, Bolton also vowed to continue severing ties between Cuba and Venezuela, warning that Havana’s hold over Venezuela “will end”.

The United States has been increasing its pressure on Cuba ever since President Donald Trump assumed office in 2017.

Trump introduced new business and travel restrictions to the Caribbean island nation, retained the congressionally-mandated trade embargo imposed on Cuba and opposed the appeals of the United Nations and other international organisations to abolish it.

The US also reinforced sanctions against Havana in response to alleged interference in Venezuela.