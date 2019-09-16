Havana (Prensa Latina) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced again on Monday the US government as responsible for preventing the supply of fuel to the island, which he considered one of the genocidal actions against his country.

On Twitter, Bruno Rodríguez said that this fuel shortage is affecting the Cuban people, as well as causing deprivations and difficulties damaging each Cuban family. Since the last days, Cuba has been challenging a temporary shortage of fuel due to the economic, commercial and financial US blockade against the island.

To ease this situation, which the Cuban authorities describe as temporary, measures closely related to energy saving were taken and to give priority to oil supply for public and freight transport.

In this regard, the Cuban President, Miguel Díaz-Canel, has reiterated the need to seek alternatives to avoid the least possible impact.