Dominica is expected to benefit from the Belt and Road Initiative of the Peoples Republic of China.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a global development strategy adopted by the Chinese government involving infrastructure development and investments in 152 countries and international organizations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Some of the objectives of this initiative are to construct a unified large market and make full use of both international and domestic markets, through cultural exchange and integration, to enhance mutual understanding and trust of member nations, ending up in an innovative pattern with capital inflows, talent pool, and technology database.

The initial focus has been infrastructure investment, education, construction materials, railway and highway, automobile, real estate, power grid, and iron and steel.

H.E. Zhang Jinxiong, Former Chinese Ambassador to Suriname paid a working visit to Dominica from September 15 to 16 and met with the a media at the Chinese Embassy in Morne Daniel on Sunday, September 16 where he underlined the importance of Belt and Road Initiative as part of Chinese foreign policy and relations.

The Ambassador highlighted the fact that the commonwealth of Dominica has signed an MOU in 2018 as it relates to the Belt and Road initiative and stated that discussions on better cooperation in this framework is paramount.

“Mankind is undergoing major developments…Chinese president believes that the world is in the midst of profound and complex changes that have never happened in 100 years…the trend of global political plurality; economic globalization; its application and cultural diversity are the distinct teacher of the time, ” stated Ambassador Jinxiong…”the Chinese people have always tied their destiny closely to that of the people around the world.

The Chinese president Xi Jinping, therefore put forward the great thought of building a new type of international relations and community with shared future for mankind.”

Mutual respect where countries respect counties sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and the right of countries to choose their own development path as well as peaceful cooperation, pursuing shared interests, adhering to openness and inclusiveness and promoting green development are all a part of this initiative according to the ambassador.

He touted china’s good relationship with Caribbean and Latin American counties with mutual respect, commenting that Dominica has always stood by the One China Policy and the Peoples Republic of China has been very grateful for this support.

When asked how Does Dominica specifically fit into the Belt and Road initiative, the ambassador stated that China has the resources and technology to assist developmentally which Dominica can benefit from through the MOU.