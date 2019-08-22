ROSEAU, Dominica – Created to promote the rich cultural offerings of Dominica while providing a world-class platform for Creole music, the World Creole Music Festival has become a renowned staple on the regional music gala calendar.

The star-studded lineup of performers thrills both seasoned festival-goers and novices alike, giving worldwide exposure to fusion musical forms such as Cadence-lypso, Kompa, Zouk, Soukous, Bouyon, and Zydeco.

This year’s festival will be held 25 to 27 October and will include an all-new option in luxury accommodations. Opening on 14 October, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica will provide a luxurious basecamp for all of the festival’s offerings. In addition to being among the first to experience this highly anticipated resort destination, guests will be able to select from two festival-inclusive VIP packages, including tickets to exclusive events and access to dedicated lounges.

“We are eager to open our doors and offer guests the opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and flavors of Dominica’s world-class musicians and Creole culture,” said Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica General Manager Michael Schoonewagen. “When they are not attending performances and special events, guests will be among the first to experience our brand-new resort. Additionally, they will be able to explore the island’s spectacular landscape through our curated land and sea excursions.”

The VIP Package Experience

The first night of the festival will offer a unique experience to taste traditional dishes from well-known villages all around Dominica. A variety of food stations will serve up local favorites such as bakes from Layou, roasted corn from Colihaut and steamed fish and goat water from Point Michele as well as local signature drinks. Guests will also be able to view and purchase art from local village artists and experience live artwork created onsite.

Saturday will be the biggest night of the three-day festival, giving VIPs an insider look at the culture and traditions that are uniquely Dominica. Guests will be welcomed into the VIP area by traditional dancers who will provide live performances throughout the evening.

The final night of the festival will pay homage to the island’s Kalinago tribe. Guests will enjoy locally made crafts as well as live basket weaving. Kalinago dancers will welcome guests and provide colorful performances throughout the evening. Guests will be able to sample the flavors of signature dishes from the Carib territory, including roasted breadfruit, cassava, and local fish.

Party Stand Package

The Party Stand option offers its own high-energy lounge for guests who want to feel and party like a VIP but with more flexibility to enjoy the destination and events at their own pace. Guests choosing this package will use the same entrance as the VIPs and enjoy festive dancers welcoming them upon arrival. They will then be directed into their own dedicated area, which will be drink-inclusive and decked out with island-style cabanas and lounge furniture. These guests will also have the option of upgrading their tickets to VIP, based on availability.