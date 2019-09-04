The government of Dominica reported the actions taken to help the Bahamas and announced a contribution of US$100,000.

The government of Dominica announced a plan to help the Bahamian government and its people who were hit for three days by category 5 Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 1, seven people have been reported killed by the storm.

The government also said it will establish a Commonwealth of the Bahamas Disaster Relief Account. The account number will be available to all persons wishing to make monetary contributions to aid the Bahamas.

The deployment of 15 police officers, eight firefighters selected to assist in the recovery process, a team of six people from the Dominica Water and Sewerage Company with skills and experience to assist in the immediate restoration of the water supply system, is also part of the support.

Also, the Ministry of Health and Social Services will provide a total of 20 health professionals to assist in the procurement of health services. The Dominican Red Cross is waiting to deploy a subset of its trained volunteers to assist if necessary.

The company Dominica Electricity Services Limited is also in contact with Grand Bahama Power Company and is committed to deploying equipment as necessary.

The telecommunications company will support ALIV company in the Bahamas with free calls between the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas. As well as provide a technical team to restore the network and help distribute information on reconstruction efforts.

The government of Dominica also pledged to offer assistance in the provision of school spaces that will be determined by the number of Bahamian students who need it.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Timothy Harris, has also expressed his solidarity with the Bahamas and its people, mentioning that he has maintained contact with members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to consolidate joint actions of support to the islands.

Dominica’s premier said it is important for the wider Caribbean region to assist the Bahamas in the face of this unprecedented tragedy “as we are all one and we are all vulnerable. Today it may be the Bahamas, tomorrow it can be any other of us,” he said.

Hurricane Dorian although in a lower level of intensity has remained in motion over the archipelago, causing widespread damage with reports of severe flooding, destruction of property and loss of life.