Tourism to the Dominican Republic has dropped drastically amid a spate of mysterious tourist deaths – the latest being 46-year-old Denver resident Khalid Adkins, who was removed from a plane “screaming in agony” as his kidneys failed.

Adkins is the 12th American to die in the Caribbean nation, while scores of other tourists have reported falling critically ill, including a teenage girl from Argentina who has gone into a coma after she was rushed to a local medical center for dizziness, dehydration and vomiting.

According to a study by ForwardKeys which analyzes over 17 million daily bookings, bookings made between June 1st and June 19th for visits in July and August fell 74.3% over the same period in 2016.

“My deepest sympathies go out to the families of the American tourists who have passed away. Their recent and tragic deaths appear to have had a dramatic impact on travel to the Dominican Republic. Our analysis of leisure travel shows a striking correlation,” said

ForwardKeys VP Olivier Ponti, who added that the recent deaths are a “dreadful image crisis for the Dominican Republic,” which is highly dependent on foreign visitors – 17.2% of GDP and 39.1% of export revenue according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

Grand Bahia Principe La Romana

“Since the latest death on June 13th, we see a further erosion of bookings and no immediate sign of recovery,” added Ponti. “So I hope the authorities are successful in providing explanations that will convince the American public.”



Meanwhile, as the Dominican Republic muddles through this crisis, Jamaica, the Bahamas and Aruba have seen double-digit spikes in bookings.