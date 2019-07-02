San Salvador (CNN)- The Salvadoran father and daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande trying to cross into the United States were buried Monday in a private service, a day after El Salvador’s president took the blame for their deaths.
Oscar Alberto Martinez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, were buried at La Bermeja cemetery in the capital of San Salvador, according to a CNN crew who witnessed when their caskets were taken from the chapel to the cemetery.
The image of Martinez and his daughter lying face down in the river shocked the world and highlighted the human plight of the crisis unfolding along the US-Mexico border. The bodies were discovered June 24 near Matamoros, Mexico, across the river from Brownsville, Texas.
‘It is our fault’
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele took the blame for their deaths, saying “It is our fault.”
“We haven’t been able to provide anything. Not a decent job, not a decent school. What if this little girl would (have) had a decent school here, a decent health care system for her and her family, a decent house with water supply, a job … for his mother and his dad, a decent job?” he said during a news conference Sunday.
Martinez’s mother Rosa Ramírez told CNN affiliate Canal 33 that she had tried to convince the young family not to make the journey north, but “the idea of leaving had gotten into their heads.”
She said tried to convince her son and his family not to make the dangerous trek north, but they wanted to have their own home, Ramírez said. “That was what motivated them.”