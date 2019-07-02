San Salvador (CNN)- The Salvadoran father and daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande trying to cross into the United States were buried Monday in a private service, a day after El Salvador’s president took the blame for their deaths.

Oscar Alberto Martinez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, were buried at La Bermeja cemetery in the capital of San Salvador, according to a CNN crew who witnessed when their caskets were taken from the chapel to the cemetery.

The image of Martinez and his daughter lying face down in the river shocked the world and highlighted the human plight of the crisis unfolding along the US-Mexico border. The bodies were discovered June 24 near Matamoros, Mexico, across the river from Brownsville, Texas.

‘It is our fault’

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele took the blame for their deaths, saying “It is our fault.”