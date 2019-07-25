KINGSTOWN, ST. Vincent, CMC – Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says he has written to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth requesting retired educator, Susan Dougan be named as St. Vincent and the Grenadines new Governor-General.

Gonsalves said he had wrote seeking the replacement of 83-year-old Sir Frederick Nathaniel Ballantyne who “is not in the best of health and has indicated his desire to demit office on the 31st of July”.