Pres. David Granger

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The missions of the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, have all indicated their support to ensure free and fair elections in Guyana.

In a joint statement on Friday, the three foreign missions indicated that they have taken note of the recent announcement by President David Granger that elections will be held here on March 2, 2020.

They also said that they are pleased to support and monitor the process, along with other colleagues in the international community.

Last week, the three diplomatic missions urged Granger to set a date for elections and also claimed that with elections not held by the September 18, the Government had breached the Constitution.

However, the president made it clear in a statement that there was no breach of the constitution by his government and the foreign missions ought to allow the Government of Guyana to address the issues of Guyana.