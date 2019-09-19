Rafael Ramos pleaded guilty to all 19 charges against him and was given a six year prison term that was later suspended.

Rafael Ramos, former President of Puerto Rico´s State Electoral Commission, was sentenced Monday to a six year suspended prison term for several crimes committed while presiding over the Moca Commission, Prensa Latina reported.

The former Judge was part of two chats created by the political group Plan for Puerto Rico, where he shared sensitive information and engaged in conversations and plans with several members of the PNP, former governor Ricky Rosello´s political party.

Rosello appointed Ramos as President of the Electoral Commission shortly after the chats. An analysis of both chats conducted by the Justice Ministry showed Ramos had intervened hundreds of times and broken the ethical boundaries of his job.

Rafael Ramos will comply the conditions of his conviction in San Antonio, Texas, where a parole officer will see to it. He has to be home everyday between 8 A.M.-5 P.M., Prensa Latina stresses.

The prosecutor in charge of the case, Ivandeluis Miranda, said the conviction is much softer than originally intended. The lawyer will have to produce more information about the case and provide an explanation as to why Ramos was the only member of the chats on trial.