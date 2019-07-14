Daily Telegraph- A former UK Metropolitan Police officer has been jailed in Antigua for raping a woman who he drugged while on holiday. Lee Martin-Cramp, 26, met his American victim via the Tinder dating app before carrying out the attack on the Caribbean island in May 2015.
The trial heard Martin-Cramp met the woman while on holiday to attend a family wedding.
Antigua’s High Court heard the pair had been drinking wine at her apartment when she became dizzy. Martin-Cramp was arrested over the rape in June 2016 by Scotland Yard’s extradition unit.
The ex-police constable became the first British national to be extradited to Antigua in September last year following his arrest.
Antiguan authorities had lodged an extradition request which was heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and granted in June last year.
On Thursday, the 26-year-old was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a trial at Antigua’s High Court.
Martin-Cramp was thrown out of the force after he was found guilty of carrying out the attack and was said to have used his job to dupe his victim into trusting him.
Commander Catherine Roper, Professional Standards, said: “Former PC Martin-Cramp has been sentenced for an extremely serious offence.
“The evidence given during the trial included distressing details of how the victim trusted him because he was a police officer, and how he took advantage of that trust in the most deplorable way.
“The officer’s actions fell well below that of any decent person, but particularly a person whose job is to protect people and keep them safe.”