Daily Telegraph- A former UK Metropolitan Police officer has been jailed in Antigua for raping a woman who he drugged while on holiday. Lee Martin-Cramp, 26, met his American victim via the Tinder dating app before carrying out the attack on the Caribbean island in May 2015.

The trial heard Martin-Cramp met the woman while on holiday to attend a family wedding.

Antigua’s High Court heard the pair had been drinking wine at her apartment when she became dizzy. Martin-Cramp was arrested over the rape in June 2016 by Scotland Yard’s extradition unit.

The ex-police constable became the first British national to be extradited to Antigua in September last year following his arrest.

Antiguan authorities had lodged an extradition request which was heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and granted in June last year.