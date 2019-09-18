St. George’s, Grenada – More than thirty tour guides in Grenada completed phase one of training facilitated by the Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence, the official training partner of the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA).

Sponsored by the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), the four-day training course was an opportunity for the tour guides to become master storytellers about the experiences in their country while becoming the first to have the opportunity to receive internationally recognized certification.

The course was facilitated by Claudine Pohl, Manager, International Business Development and Training at Aquila. Topics covered included, the art of storytelling, customer service excellence, daily preparation and problem solving. The tour guides were very engaged and were happy to receive the opportunity ahead of the 2019/2020 Winter Cruise Ship Season.

Ms. Pohl indicated that the tour guides will now have to pass two assessments before they can receive their certification. One assessment is a multiple choice exam in which they will need to secure a 70% pass rate or higher followed by a video component in which they will display their newly learnt skills.

Apart from the participants thanking the GTA and Aquila Inc. for the timely training, Co-ordinator of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) at the T.A. Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) Ms. Yvette Payne said, “ The programme was insightful and comprehensive. We will certainly incorporate aspects of this training into the taxi and tour guide certification programme we offer at the TAMCC.”

As part of the training, Ms.Pohl conducted two complimentary cruise tourism lectures with students of the Hospitality programme and newly implemented Tourism Studies programme at the TAMCC. At the end of the lectures, Ms.Pohl presented five students with free online certification courses from Aquila.

Nautical Development Manager at the GTA Nikoyan Roberts congratulated the participants saying, “This is your opportunity to become the first in Grenada to be internationally certified. We look forward to better reviews coming from our visitors after experiencing your quality service.”

Addressing the participants, GTA CEO Patricia Maher urged the tour guides present to form an association. She said, “Forming an Association will be critical to your development and your ability to take advantage of opportunities for training and certification. Working together as a group will be more professional and together we are stronger.”

The training took place at the National Stadium from September 9-12.