St. George’s, Grenada– The Grand Anse Beach of Grenada has been rated one of the best beaches in the world by Condé Nast Traveller UK.

Conde Nast’s Lizzie Pook put together a list of the top 20 beaches in the world. About Grand Anse Beach, she wrote, “You’ll find no shortage of beautiful beaches in Grenada, but tranquil, sheltered Grand Anse is one of the best.

“Two miles of milky-white sand on the western, leeward side of the island, it’s a short water-taxi ride from the capital of St George’s, and is overlooked by some of Grenada’s finest hotels.”

Reacting to the news Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation the Hon. Dr. Clarice Modeste Curwen said, “This is a priceless recognition for Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Grand Anse is indeed an unspoilt gem but it is just one of our many amazing attractions. We invite you to explore our waterfalls, reefs, marine life, breathtaking views, sulpur springs and so much more.

One still has the chance to discover Grenada and take advantage of savings until October 31 by visiting www.puregrenada.com/ summerdeals.

The tri-island destination of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique is located in the eastern Caribbean just south of Barbados. Grenada is best known as the “Spice Island of the Caribbean” for its cinnamon and nutmeg production, but the lush destination draws visitors for so much more.

The Pure Grenada experience beckons visitors to its 40 white sandy beaches such as the world famous Grand Anse Beach, 15 breathtaking waterfalls, 4 chocolate factories, 3 rum distilleries and more than 30 unforgettable dive sites, including the largest shipwreck in the Caribbean ‘Bianca C’ and the World’s First Underwater Sculpture Park.

Grenada’s approach to hospitality is infused with a warm charm which is apparent from its luxury resorts to barefoot chic boutique hotels and villas. There are direct flights to Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport from the US, Caribbean, Canada, UK and Germany making the island accessible to visitors from around the world that wish to experience Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean.