New PM: Fritz Willam Michel

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Haiti) — Haitian President Jovenel Moisehas named Fritz William Michel as the new prime minister, after Jean Michel Lapin announced his resignation earlier in the day, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting Moise’s twitter.

“Following the resignation of Mr. Lapin, I chose, in consultation with the leaders of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, citizen Fritz William Michel as PM,” Moise tweeted on Monday.

Michel’s nomination must be approved by legislators.

“I have made a choice for Haiti,” Lapin said in an interview with the newspaper Le Nouvelliste. Lapin’s tenure as prime minister was brief. He assumed office after his predecessor Jean Henry Ceant was ousted in March.

Michel faces the tough task of restoring public confidence in Haiti’s leadership.

Sixty percent of Haitians live below the poverty line, the inflation rate has risen past 18 percent and violent crime has surged.

Port-au-Prince is particularly hard-hit, with clashes between armed gangs occurring almost daily.

The United Nations in June released a report saying that at least 26 people were killed during a 2018 massacre in a slum in the capital, at which several members of the police and a government representative were allegedly present.