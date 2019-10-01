Agenor was rushed to hospital on a motorcycle for treatment after protesters threw rocks and police responded with gun shots and tear gas.

It was the second time in a week that a journalist was shot by Haitian authorities.

A lawmaker from the ruling party of President Jovenel Moise fired a handgun during a protest last week and wounded Associated Press photographer Dieu-Nalio Chery.

The international community at the UN urged opponents of Jovenel Moïse to enter into a dialogue with the president, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Wednesday.

“We are concerned by reports of violence and arson that have been taking place over the past few days throughout the country,” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, said in New York.

“The mission and international partners are in discussions with local stakeholders to find a peaceful way out of the crisis and alleviate the suffering of the population who has been bearing the brunt of this crisis.”

Haitians are protesting against widespread food and fuel shortages, a weakening currency, double-digit inflation and graft accusations lodged against public officials in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

Protesters also burnt at least a couple of cars, including a police car, in the latest round of civil unrest.

Many Haitians have called for Moise to stand down after what they describe as a failure to address Haiti’s myriad problems.

Four people have been killed in clashes over the past several days.

Protests last week were among the largest and most violent in months as witnesses reported that a special unit of the Haitian National Police was looted and another police vehicle set ablaze.