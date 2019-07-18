Port-au-Prince, Jul 17 (Prensa Latina)- Haiti”s new parliament building, being built on some 40,000 square meters of land, will cost the public purse 89 million dollars, according to Clement Belizaire, who heads the Public Buildings and Housing Unit.

He said the enormous complex of buildings will be located on Bicentennial Avenue, between La Saline and City of God, and is being constructed by the Chinese company Hongyuan LTD.

It has been working in Haiti since 2007, and has already been in charge of building the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the General Customs Administration, the General Directorate of Taxes, the Court of Accounts, among other government agencies.

Since 2010, after the deadly earthquake, which killed more than 200,000 people, the legislative headquarters, the National Palace and other ministries and public institutions have been functioning in transitory places.

According to Belizaire, the project should last about 36 months, and the financing comes from a combination of Treasury and debt cancellation resources, to be paid in five fiscal years.

He explained that the Legislative Hall will include four buildings, just the Chamber of Deputies has 151 offices in an area of 20 square meters, as well as support departments and five meeting rooms.

The Senate, for its part, will have 37 offices, three meeting rooms and support and administrative offices, as well as an assembly hall.

The building also includes technical rooms, press and conference rooms, warehouses, libraries, museums, among other rooms, Belizaire announced.

However, some critics claim the high cost of the building, when the country is going through a strong economic crisis, besides the criticism of MPs for their standard of living and the excess of benefits at cost of the national treasury.

The Citizen Observatory for the Institutionalization of Democracy in Haiti has revealed in several reports that legislators do not comply with the number of sessions scheduled for the year, and last April unleashed controversy by identifying 57 offices of deputies in the country, out of 83 for which funding is intended, and only 45 in full operation.