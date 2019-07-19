HAMILTON, Bermuda– Hilton yesterday announced its debut in Bermuda with the signing of Bermudiana Beach Resort, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

Also representing the brand’s first hotel in Bermuda and second development in the Caribbean region, the 111-room resort is slated to open in 2020. Owned by Bermudiana Development Company Limited, Bermudiana Beach Resort will sit on a cliff overlooking the pristine pink-sand beach and turquoise waters.

“As we continue the strategic expansion of our industry leading brands across the Caribbean and Latin America, Bermudiana Beach Resort is a wonderful opportunity to introduce Tapestry Collection by Hilton to one of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations,” said Pablo Maturana, managing director, development, Caribbean and South America, Hilton.

“We are excited about this second Tapestry Collection project in the Caribbean and look forward to working with the team at Bermudiana Development Company Limited to offer visitors a unique, upscale hotel coupled with the benefits of our award-winning Hilton Honors programme.”

With an enviable location, Bermudiana Beach Resort, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will welcome guests with an array of amenities, including a family-friendly swimming pool and an infinity pool, a spa, fitness centre, and a secluded beach accessible via a two-car funicular elevator. Guests will be welcome to enjoy the terrace with its signature restaurant, bar and ocean views. The hotel will also offer flexible space for meetings and events, as well as a beautiful outdoor space perfect for weddings.

“Since the brand’s launch, we continue to celebrate global growth in the Caribbean and Latin America. With our first Caribbean property announced earlier this year and two projects in Latin America, we are thrilled at the momentum we have in the region,” said Jenna Hackett, global head, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

“The signing of Bermudiana Beach Resort will bring a unique and authentic resort to our portfolio, and extend an authentic welcome to guests visiting this beautiful destination.”

Barrett Dill, of Bermudiana Development Company Limited, said the company has seen an in-market demand for “the innovative and authentic guest experiences that this upscale brand delivers and we look forward to introducing travelers to the resort’s unique and vibrant spirit.”

Hilton currently has a portfolio of nearly 150 hotels and resorts open to welcome travelers in the Caribbean and Latin America, including more than 20 hotels across the Caribbean.

In its 100th year, the company continues to pursue additional growth opportunities in the region and currently has a robust pipeline of nearly 90 hotels throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, including one Tapestry Collection property in Jamaica and two in Peru.