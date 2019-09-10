Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales denied press reports that his government had discussed a ‘safe third country’ asylum agreement with the United States in a tweet published late Monday night.

The minister said that “contrary to some publications, talks with the US do not contemplate Honduras as a safe third country,” and insisted that the agenda of talks with the United States was based on “regional security, investment promotion and temporary employment opportunities and programs that promote regular, safe and orderly migration.”

The Honduran newspaper La Prensa published an article on Sunday citing diplomatic sources stating that the two countries reached an agreement at a meeting on August 26 in Washington between the Honduran president, Juan Orlando Hernández, and the acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS ), Kevin McAleenan. The special asylum agreement with the United States was specifically designed to stop the flow of Cubans and Nicaraguans seeking to reach the United States to request asylum, according to the sources.

The discussion of the agreement, which was later confirmed by Univision News sources, follows similar agreements with Guatemala and Mexico as part of the Trump adminsitration’s strategy to strangle the flow on the southern border between the United States and Mexico. These agreements have been baptized with the name of ‘safe third country,’ in reference to the way they require migrants to apply for asylum in a country through which they pass before reaching the U.S. border.

The State Department declined to comment to Univision about the alleged agreement and referred questions to the White House. A White House spokesman also declined to comment and suggested contacting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which did not respond to an email from Univision. The Honduran government waited more than 24 hours before issuing Foreign Minister Rosales’ tweet, which also did not go into details about the concrete results of the August 26 meeting.

Diplomatic sources told Univision on Tuesday that DHS officials are pressuring the Honduran government to halt the flow of migrants and have proposed a safe third country proposal for Cubans and Nicaraguans, but it was unclear whether an agreement has already been signed.

In a follow-up article, La Prensa insisted that “the controversial migration pact,” called an ‘Asylum Cooperation Agreement,’ was agreed in Washington on August 26.

“Shared commitment”

There was no immediate mention of the agreement at that time. Instead, after the meeting, both governments issued a statement “regarding a shared commitment to improve security and address irregular migration in the Western Hemisphere.”

That included shared efforts “to investigate and prosecute those involved in the organization of massive violations of immigration law and crimes of trafficking in persons,” as well as “the expansion of legal immigration from Honduras to support the commercial interests of the United States.”

The Honduran government also agreed to accelerate the approval of deportations of its citizens, as well as to allow the “mixed” transfer by plane of adults and children.

After the meeting, Hernández told the media in Honduras that so far this year 30,000 people from Africa, South America, Cuba and Haiti had entered Honduras, adding that the number could reach 70,000 by the end of the year. “For us this is a delicate and difficult matter to handle; that’s why we come to make the approach that we have to work together, with shared responsibility, although differential,” he said.

According to La Prensa, 57% of the migrants were from Cuba, citing official sources. “We imagine the enormous weight, the enormous social problem that this enormous number of people will remain stagnant or accumulated in Honduras and we, as a country, could not stop serving them,” Hernández said.

As part of the agreement, the United States agreed to provide funds to implement the plan, including the possible sending of federal agents to Honduras, according to diplomatic sources.