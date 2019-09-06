She is the wife of Porfirio Lobo, who held the presidency from 2010 to 2014.

Bonilla, 52, was found guilty of misappropriating $779,000 from international donations and public funds during the four years her husband Porfirio Lobo was in power.

Prosecutors said she had used the money to buy jewellery and to pay for medical bills and her children’s tuition.

Her lawyer said Bonilla was innocent and would appeal.

Bonilla was arrested in February 2018 following an investigation into the disappearance of money from public funds, including a budget designed to provide shoes for poor Honduran children.