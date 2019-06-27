KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica has been ranked the top Caribbean travel destination on TripAdvisor. In the 2019 Traveler’s Choice Awards, Jamaica was voted by travelers as the number one Caribbean destination for its adventure, history, and culture.

But resoundingly, the most loved Jamaican commodity is its people. Tourists have constantly stated that the Jamaican people are among the friendliest people in the world, and want nothing more than for visitors to explore and enjoy the beauty of their homeland.

Jamaica was also ranked number 14 in the list of top 25 destinations in the world. Other tourism accolades that the country has received this year include “Destination of the Year” by the International Council of the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) and Best Culinary Destination, Best Wedding Destination, and Best Honeymoon Destination by TravAlliance Media.

At the World Travel Awards earlier this year, the Jamaica Tourist Board was voted as the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board 2019, and Jamaica emerged as the Caribbean’s Leading Destination 2019.

The Andrew Holness-led government has been committed to making Jamaica the number one travel destination in the Caribbean. In the first five months of the year, Jamaica welcomed two million visitors to the island and earned US$1.7 billion for the period.

Jamaica is on track to record close to five-million arrivals this year and earn US$4 billion. March 2019 was trending as the biggest month ever in Jamaica’s history, with 34,000 more visitors than the same month last year. The massive increase was largely credited to the opening of Buju Banton’s Long Walk To Freedom Tour in Kingston, the reggae icon’s first performance since he was released from U.S. prison after seven years.

In June 2019, two new hotels officially opened in Kingston, The R Hotel and the AC Marriott Kingston. The new hotel additions to the capital city show the commitment of hoteliers and major International hotel chains to invest in Jamaica’s growing tourism industry.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has committed to attracting five million tourists, generating US$5 billion in earnings, facilitating 125,000 direct jobs, and adding 15,000 rooms by 2021.

At the 2019 Traveler’s Choice Awards, Puerto Rico, Aruba, Barbados, and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic rounded out the top five Caribbean destinations.