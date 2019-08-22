For the sixth week in a row, Grand Cayman’s green iguana cullers have turned in fewer than 10,000 iguanas to the George Town landfill.

About two-thirds of the way through the Department of Environment’s roughly 60‑week programme, cullers have removed 847,155 of the invasive lizards from the island.

Cullers remain behind the overall pace needed to reach the target number of culling 1.3 million green iguanas by the end of 2019.

More than 20,000 iguanas per week need to be culled on average in order to meet the target number. During the week running from 12‑17 Aug., cullers turned in 7,693 iguanas.

Department officials have previously attributed low culling numbers to heavy rainfall during Cayman’s traditional wet season.

Cullers are being paid $4.50 a head, rising to $5 if they meet monthly and annual targets, in an effort to wipe out the invasive species in Grand Cayman.

Concurrently, the DoE is conducting its annual green iguana survey for Grand Cayman to assess the effectiveness of the culling effort. Last year’s survey estimated there were between 1.1 million and 1.6 million green iguanas on the island.