Santo Domingo, August 9 (Prensa Latina) There were 4,907 reported cases of dengue, including eight deaths as of August 2 in the Dominican Republic according to the Ministry of Public Health announced According to the bulletin issued by the institution, the deceased are children aged seven months to six years old. Of the 1,661 cases of dengue fever reported in the last two weeks, 67percent were treated in public health centers, 24 in private facilities and 8 in other sub-sectors. On July 5, the Ministry of Public Health issued an epidemiological alert in which it presented the dengue situation in the continent and in the Dominican Republic and established measures for the prevention and control of the disease aimed at the general population. Dengue is an infectious disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which in the most serious cases can produce profuse hemorrhage and death.