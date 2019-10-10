New York NY (October 8, 2019) – The Martinique Tourism Authority (MTA) has announced the appointment of François Baltus-Languedoc as CEO of the MTA.

Baltus-Languedoc’s missions at the helm of the Martinique Tourism Authority will be to devise and implement innovative strategies to develop the appeal of the destination, both in terms of promotion towards international markets, as well as to advance the tourism offer in Martinique.

Baltus-Languedoc said: “I am proud to represent a region that is dear to my heart and that I deeply love”. He added, “Martinique has so much to offer and it is an honor for me to contribute to the development of this beautiful destination thanks to my new position.”

Karine Mousseau, Tourism Commissioner of Martinique commented: “With his skills and international experience, I am convinced, that along with the teams of the Martinique Tourism Authority and both the public and private sector professionals, Mr. Baltus-Languedoc will be able to fashion an innovative and imaginative strategy to advance Martinique’s travel industry.”