(Prensa Latina) The Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry issued a ”strong” condemnation of the actions carried out by the Costa Rican Police that killed one Nicaraguan citizen and saw the arrest of five others on the border between these two countries.

According to a statement sent on Wednesday to the Costa Rican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Religion, the events occurred on August 12 in Upala sector, Alajuela province, Costa Rica, two kilometers from the border with Nicaragua.

Police officers used excessive force and firearms on attempting to subdue six Nicaraguan citizens who did not represent any threat, according to the same source.

As a result of the incident, Henry Luis Lopez, aged 45, was killed and other five men were detained.

The text also recalls that this action contravenes the Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials, adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 17, 1979.

‘The government of the Republic of Nicaragua presents its strongest condemnation to the Costa Rican government and demands the corresponding investigations and sanctions for those who murdered Nicaraguan citizen Henry Ruiz Lopez and violently arrested five Nicaraguan citizens, demanding their immediate freedom,’ the statement concludes.