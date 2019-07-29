The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean is not predicting any significant growth for the region.

Deputy Director of ECLAC, Dr. Dillon Alleyne, says since the global crisis of 2008/2009, economies in the region have not returned to pre -crisis economic growth.

With the exception of Guyana, Commodity producers have been dealing with a drop in commodity prices and foreign exchange shortages.

However, Dr. Alleyne says service producers like Barbados have been doing better.

Dr. Alleyne says countries in the region spend billions of dollars each year on education, security and health care for their citizens.

But many are also forced to pay out millions more because of natural disasters and climate change.